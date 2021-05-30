Keybank National Association OH Sells 444 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Masimo were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MASI. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,610,000 after buying an additional 33,189 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,211,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 243.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 18,401 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,331,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,185,000 after buying an additional 29,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MASI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

MASI stock opened at $215.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.55. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $203.81 and a 1 year high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

