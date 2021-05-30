Keybank National Association OH Acquires New Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,442,000 after buying an additional 169,122 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,908,000 after buying an additional 1,044,683 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,123,000 after buying an additional 121,840 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,644,000 after buying an additional 993,113 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,179,000. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.54. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $81.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

