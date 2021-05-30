Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 13,736 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 185,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,736 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $8,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

