Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 33.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,719 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $138.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,184 shares of company stock worth $28,549,930 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

