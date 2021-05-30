Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,192,300 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the April 29th total of 4,811,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21,923.0 days.
OTCMKTS:KPELF remained flat at $$3.95 during midday trading on Friday. Keppel has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $4.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80.
About Keppel
