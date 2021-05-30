Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,192,300 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the April 29th total of 4,811,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21,923.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KPELF remained flat at $$3.95 during midday trading on Friday. Keppel has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $4.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80.

About Keppel

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

