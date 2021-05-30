Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €62.00 Price Target for Aurubis (ETR:NDA)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NDA. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Warburg Research set a €71.30 ($83.88) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurubis presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €71.33 ($83.92).

Shares of NDA stock opened at €76.78 ($90.33) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41. Aurubis has a 1 year low of €50.40 ($59.29) and a 1 year high of €79.96 ($94.07). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €73.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €68.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.81.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

