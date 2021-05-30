Kenneth Ian Weissman Sells 2,500 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Stock

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at $280,126. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $21.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.82. IMAX Co. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative net margin of 77.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush upgraded shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in IMAX by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in IMAX by 11,150.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

