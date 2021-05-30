KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) Receives GBX 672.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 672.50 ($8.79).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KAZ. Barclays upped their price target on KAZ Minerals from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.19) price target on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KAZ Minerals from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of LON KAZ remained flat at $GBX 849 ($11.09) during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 282,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,970. The company has a market capitalization of £4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.24. KAZ Minerals has a 52-week low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 870.69 ($11.38). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 850.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 770.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.27%. KAZ Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.13%.

KAZ Minerals Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, East Region and Bozymchak, and Mining Projects segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

