Karooooo (KARO) & The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Karooooo (NASDAQ: KARO) is one of 313 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Karooooo to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Karooooo and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karooooo 0 0 6 0 3.00 Karooooo Competitors 2146 11259 21028 604 2.57

Karooooo currently has a consensus target price of $47.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.52%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 16.67%. Given Karooooo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Karooooo is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Karooooo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karooooo N/A N/A N/A Karooooo Competitors -39.47% -60.48% -3.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Karooooo and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Karooooo $139.59 million N/A 35.88 Karooooo Competitors $1.91 billion $321.93 million 57.64

Karooooo’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Karooooo. Karooooo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Karooooo beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

