JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Increased by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.3% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,049,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,010,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,450,000 after acquiring an additional 243,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 376.0% during the 4th quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 227,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,959,000 after acquiring an additional 180,019 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.74.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $164.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $90.78 and a one year high of $165.70. The company has a market capitalization of $497.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

