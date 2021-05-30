JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $645 million-$663 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $688.89 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOYY from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JOYY presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.80.

YY traded down $8.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.95. 3,267,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,638. JOYY has a 1 year low of $59.18 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.51.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($2.95). JOYY had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $579.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts forecast that JOYY will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.12%.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

