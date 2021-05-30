JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.31% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JOAN. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, JOANN has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.
NASDAQ JOAN opened at $14.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $572.53 million and a PE ratio of 2.38. JOANN has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $14.98.
In other news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wade D. Miquelon purchased 47,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $540,168.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,968. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 124,550 shares of company stock worth $1,464,168 over the last ninety days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in JOANN in the first quarter worth $177,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the first quarter valued at $186,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the first quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the first quarter valued at $504,000.
JOANN Company Profile
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
