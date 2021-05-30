JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.31% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JOAN. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, JOANN has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.

NASDAQ JOAN opened at $14.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $572.53 million and a PE ratio of 2.38. JOANN has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $14.98.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that JOANN will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wade D. Miquelon purchased 47,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $540,168.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,968. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 124,550 shares of company stock worth $1,464,168 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in JOANN in the first quarter worth $177,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the first quarter valued at $186,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the first quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the first quarter valued at $504,000.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

