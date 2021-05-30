Jefferies Financial Group Lowers LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target to $60.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LPSN. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.73.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $54.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.11 and a beta of 1.13. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $31.78 and a 12-month high of $72.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.87.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $107.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.40 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 7,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $425,756.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $777,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,104 shares of company stock worth $3,507,379. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in LivePerson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 9.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.