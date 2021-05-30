Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SPFR) rose 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 261,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 906,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPFR. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,025,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,067,000. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company, formerly known as Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

