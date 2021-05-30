Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in May

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment stock remained flat at $$572.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a 12 month low of $572.00 and a 12 month high of $572.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $532.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.42.

Get Japan Hotel REIT Investment alerts:

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Company Profile

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Hotel REIT Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Hotel REIT Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.