Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 36.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,516,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,681 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,479,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,357,000 after purchasing an additional 26,141 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,381,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,888,000 after purchasing an additional 337,837 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 976,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,062,000 after purchasing an additional 126,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 873,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,463,000 after buying an additional 325,677 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PBH traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.87. 155,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $51.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PBH shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

In other news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $246,485.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

