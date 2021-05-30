Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.5% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 15.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $157,390.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,669 shares in the company, valued at $925,235.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,301.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,970 shares of company stock worth $972,441. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FELE traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,521. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $87.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

FELE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

