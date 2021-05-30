Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Sykes Enterprises worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $616,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 12,556 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James T. Holder sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $38,956.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,824.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $408,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,956,593 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYKE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.92. 86,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,519. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.59.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.38 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Sykes Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Sykes Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

