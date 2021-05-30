Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2,384.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,539,000 after acquiring an additional 163,503 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,374,000 after purchasing an additional 156,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,298,000 after purchasing an additional 124,846 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,303,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,331,000 after purchasing an additional 89,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,804,000 after buying an additional 61,341 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $109,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $409,512.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,431.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SAFM traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.75. 293,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,981. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.57 and a 12-month high of $177.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.05.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $2.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAFM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.29.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

