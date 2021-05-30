Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0029 per share by the bank on Monday, July 12th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00264.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.34. Itaú Unibanco has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Grupo Santander cut Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.