iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, AdvicePeriod LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $80.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.59 and a 200-day moving average of $76.02. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

