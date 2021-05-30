iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Corundum Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 14.1% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $18,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $256.14. 4,818,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,909. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $180.44 and a one year high of $263.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.