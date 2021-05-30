iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.9% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.83. 21,449,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,083,684. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.53. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $59.01 and a 1 year high of $81.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

