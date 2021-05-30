IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 374.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,476 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.79.

IQV opened at $240.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 114.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.14. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.18 and a fifty-two week high of $244.95.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

