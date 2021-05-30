Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the April 29th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 62,835 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 691,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 221,570 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 525.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:IHIT traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.57. 104,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,583. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.94. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $9.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

