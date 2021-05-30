Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Short Interest Update

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 96.8% from the April 29th total of 833,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.
Shares of IDN opened at $7.50 on Friday. Intellicheck has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $15.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $140.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.50 and a beta of 1.88.
Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellicheck will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IDN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.
About Intellicheck
Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.
