Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Short Interest Update

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 96.8% from the April 29th total of 833,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Shares of IDN opened at $7.50 on Friday. Intellicheck has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $15.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $140.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.50 and a beta of 1.88.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellicheck will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 305.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IDN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

