Insider Selling: Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Insider Sells $217,362.99 in Stock

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $217,362.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,164.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.13.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

XHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.