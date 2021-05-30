Insider Selling: Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Major Shareholder Sells 3,198 Shares of Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $64,087.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 5,000 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $100,600.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,907 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $220,430.47.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 17,833 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $363,614.87.

On Monday, May 17th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 4,666 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $93,646.62.

On Friday, May 14th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 6,900 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $138,276.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 29,684 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $609,412.52.

On Monday, May 10th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 17,133 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $373,499.40.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 8,972 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $170,198.84.

On Monday, April 19th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,056 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $194,080.80.

On Friday, April 16th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 5,847 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $116,121.42.

NASDAQ:HARP opened at $20.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.94. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 428.95%. On average, analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

HARP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 8.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $28,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

