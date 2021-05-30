Insider Selling: Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Sells $186,258.28 in Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Joshua Harley sold 6,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $186,258.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FTHM stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.47 million and a P/E ratio of -97.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average is $35.10. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $56.81.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Fathom had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Fathom by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Fathom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fathom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Fathom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Fathom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 15.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

