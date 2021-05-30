Insider Selling: Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $103,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,408.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average of $51.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Ameresco by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,452,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,271,000 after buying an additional 459,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ameresco by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,226,000 after buying an additional 361,137 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ameresco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 725,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,282,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,351,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ameresco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 587,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,565,000 after buying an additional 11,677 shares in the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on AMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

