Insider Buying: The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC) Insider Purchases £133,000 in Stock

The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC) insider Clive Watson purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £133,000 ($173,765.35).

Shares of LON:CPC opened at GBX 133.50 ($1.74) on Friday. The City Pub Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 51 ($0.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 147 ($1.92). The company has a market capitalization of £138.52 million and a PE ratio of -18.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 129.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 112.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.47.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded The City Pub Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 135 ($1.76) in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 48 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

