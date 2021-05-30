Insider Buying: Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Director Buys $10,680.00 in Stock

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Director Michael Lefenfeld purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.80 per share, for a total transaction of $10,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,722.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Lefenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Lefenfeld bought 1,335 shares of Immunome stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,405.05.

IMNM opened at $20.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94. Immunome, Inc. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $63.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.96 million and a P/E ratio of -5.78.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Immunome, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Immunome in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunome in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Immunome in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $496,000. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

