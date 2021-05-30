Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Short Interest Update

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, an increase of 114.0% from the April 29th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 429,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $863,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165,024.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INFI shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.34.

INFI opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.27. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.93.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,344.23% and a negative return on equity of 4,651.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

