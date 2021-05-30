Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the April 29th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Infineon Technologies stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.49. The stock had a trading volume of 81,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,089. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.60. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IFNNY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

