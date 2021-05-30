IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,718 Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,718 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Blackbaud by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 11.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 59.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLKB opened at $70.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,178.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.05 and its 200 day moving average is $65.68.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

BLKB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $144,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,984.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,402. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

