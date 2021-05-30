IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,410 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Strategic Education by 4.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Strategic Education by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Strategic Education by 3.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Strategic Education by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,078 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Strategic Education by 2,055.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $70.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.41. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.51 and a 52-week high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $290.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.90 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STRA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist dropped their price target on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strategic Education has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.64 per share, for a total transaction of $310,560.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

