Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.72 million.
Identiv stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.58. 70,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.50 million, a PE ratio of -51.93 and a beta of 1.81. Identiv has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $17.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57.
Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.91 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 5.57%.
About Identiv
Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.
