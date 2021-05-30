IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for IBEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.23. IBEX reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. IBEX had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 33.09%.

IBEX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

IBEX opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $399.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.21. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 248,993 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IBEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of IBEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 49,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

