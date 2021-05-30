Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $444.87 million-$479.09 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $432.70 million.

Several brokerages have commented on HYFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.40.

HYFM stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,801. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.15. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $41.59 and a twelve month high of $95.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of -415.27.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.06 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

