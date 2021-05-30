HP (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Gap Down to $32.10

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.10, but opened at $30.33. HP shares last traded at $30.02, with a volume of 189,477 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.46.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.84. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 169.24% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in HP by 3.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 3.5% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of HP by 17.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,259 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of HP by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,562 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

