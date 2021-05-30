Hoge Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.94 Million (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. Hoge Finance has a market capitalization of $111.76 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hoge Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hoge Finance has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00078804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00018512 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $329.83 or 0.00919158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.56 or 0.09114166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00089658 BTC.

Hoge Finance Profile

Hoge Finance (HOGE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 408,971,596,108 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoge Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hoge Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

