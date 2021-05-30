HNI (NYSE:HNI) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of HNI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $45.62 on Thursday. HNI has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.11.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.91 million. HNI had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

In related news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 4,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $161,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,454.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,705 shares of company stock worth $1,142,024 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 267.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in HNI during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in HNI by 58.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HNI by 701.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of HNI by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

