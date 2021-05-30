Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, a growth of 70.4% from the April 29th total of 3,380,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of HIMX opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.46. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $17.88.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.30 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Himax Technologies will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 156.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 40,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

HIMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Himax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

