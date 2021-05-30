HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 1,149 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $24,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Booking by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Booking by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Booking by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BKNG. Barclays raised their price objective on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,361.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.95 billion, a PE ratio of 138.10, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,532.83 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,366.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,225.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

