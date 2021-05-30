HighTower Advisors LLC Has $28.27 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 37.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,308 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $28,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.14.

Shares of PH opened at $308.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $170.30 and a twelve month high of $324.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $315.09 and a 200-day moving average of $291.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

In other news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $4,307,918.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,273,540.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $12,115,736. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.