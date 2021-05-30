HighTower Advisors LLC Has $26.87 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 297,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,230 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $26,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 373.3% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 36,002 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.8% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 5,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $95.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $96.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.95.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.