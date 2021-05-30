Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.500-9.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.80.

HIBB stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.87. Hibbett Sports has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 5.23%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 4,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $316,341.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,936.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $290,553.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,071.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,917 shares of company stock worth $3,257,764 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.25% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

