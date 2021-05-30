HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HEXO. CIBC raised HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and set a $3.40 price target on shares of HEXO in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins increased their price target on HEXO from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of HEXO in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HEXO in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEXO in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEXO in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in HEXO by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEXO stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. HEXO has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $879.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.11.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14). HEXO had a negative net margin of 190.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $25.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that HEXO will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

