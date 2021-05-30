Hemp Naturals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPMM) Short Interest Up 76.0% in May

Hemp Naturals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPMM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 76.0% from the April 29th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,176,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HPMM remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,918,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,789,225. Hemp Naturals has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $21.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

Get Hemp Naturals alerts:

Hemp Naturals Company Profile

Hemp Naturals, Inc, an early stage company, focuses on researching, developing, acquiring, and selling products made of industrial hemp. The company offers rolling papers through 25 retail outlets, which include gas stations, convenience stores, tobacco shops, and liquor stores. It also intends to offer consumer goods that are made of industrial hemp and/or the non-psychoactive ingredients of the cannabis plant, such as nutritional hemp health supplements, hemp shakes and/or foods, and beauty supply products, as well as hemp clothing.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Hemp Naturals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemp Naturals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.