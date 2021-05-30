HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $162.56 million-$168.16 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.75 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Renaissance Capital cut shares of HeadHunter Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HeadHunter Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. HeadHunter Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.83.

HHR opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.57 and a beta of 0.63. HeadHunter Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 100.21%. HeadHunter Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HeadHunter Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

